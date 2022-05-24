0
Southampton manager explains Mohammed Salisu's left-back role against Leicester City

Salisu Mohammed 098765 Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton manager, Ralf Hassenhutl has explained the reason for playing Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu at the left-back role against Leicester City.

According to Hassenhutl they had no option but to play the Ghanaian in a make-shift role'

Southampton produced a solid display in the first half before they got battered in the second half.

"We wanted to not be that passive like we were against Liverpool because last game we wanted to show up," he said.

“I think the guys did okay in the first half, from the pressing way and the way we played was absolutely okay and in the end, still issues with some defending moments where we are not good enough.

He continued: “We tried. We have to take a lot of risks then, when you’re two down then you open everything and go for the equalizer and it’s normal that you get situations like we conceded the third goal.

“Sali is too far inside, he’s a centre-back, we have no other options at the moment at the full-back position.

“For the first time in this way, he did okay, but we know we have problems in this position at the moment.”

