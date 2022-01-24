Southampton manager praises Mohammed Salisu after Manchester City display

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu wins MVP award in City game

Calls for Mohammed to join Black Stars heightened



Southampton draws 1-1 with Manchester City



Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl was full of praise for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu for his exceptional performance in the team’s drawn game against champions Manchester City.



Southampton held on for a well-earned 1-1 draw at St Mary’s to end Manchester City’s 12-game winning run.



The 22-year-old's presence prevented City from snatching a winner as Southampton held the champions at Saint Mary's.

Hasenhuttl, who had to take time to give the Ghanaian playing minutes, is proud of the youngster's development.



"He had a tough season with not being fit but we always told him to take his time. He didn't train with the team for half a year after coming here, this is tough for a player in a new situation, but you get through it," he said after the 1-1 draw at the Saint Mary's.



He added that the Ghanaian is part of the long-term project of Southampton in the coming years.



"We always spoke to him about the long-term project we have with him. We gave him to time to be fit for our game and we gave him the time to adapt to our game. Now you are seeing how strong he is and how well developed we have him."