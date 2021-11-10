Southampton star Mohammed Salisu 'improving every week' - Journalist

Mohammed Salisu

Renowned journalist Tom Barclay has been left awed by the rapid growth of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 22-year-old was named in Alan Shearer Team of the Week after their 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the St Mary's.



This follows his Team of the Week performance against Watford and journalist Tom Barclay



Barclay believes Salisu has stepped up his game this season, and he is not the only one who has been impressed by the 22-year-old.

Speaking about Salisu, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “In every game he plays, he seems to be improving. He seems to be more confident, a good defender, which is crucial.



“The fact that Shearer put him in that Team of the Week suggests he had a very good game.”



If Southampton are going to improve on their 15th-place finish from last season, Salisu looks set to play a key role by marshalling the defence and keeping things tight at the back.