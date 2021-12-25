Southampton to benefit from Mohammed Salisu’s omission from Black Stars AFCON squad

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu exclusion from the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations squad comes as a huge boost for Premier League side Southampton.

Salisu, who joined the Saint in the summer of 2020 has been impressive in the ongoing campaign for his outfit.



The club feared they could lose the enterprising defender for the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



But fortunately for Southampton, Salisu was not included in the list as report says he is not interested in featuring for the four-time African Champions at the moment.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday released a 30-man provisional squad for 2021 AFCON excluding the former Real Valladolid marksman.



The much-anticipated tournament has been scheduled between January 9 and February 6, 2022.



Below is the Black Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)