Southern Zone: Sea Lions, Jonina Ladies book places in Women’s Premier League

Sea Lions Ladies

Sea Lions Ladies have made a triumphant return to the Women's Premier League after a convincing 3-1 victory over Jonina Ladies in the Regional Women's Championship.

Having suffered relegation in the previous season, the Elmina-based side displayed exceptional performances throughout the playoffs, ensuring a swift comeback to the top flight.



Spending only one season in the second-tier league, they have reclaimed their spot among the elite teams of women's football in Ghana.



During the playoffs, Sea Lions showcased their dominance, securing four victories and suffering only one defeat, which resulted in them finishing as the table toppers in the playoffs.



Their outstanding performance allowed them to accumulate a total of 12 points, putting them on par with Greater Accra champions, Jonina Ladies.

The race for the top position was intense, with both Sea Lions and Jonina Ladies locked in a close battle throughout the competition.



They finished with an equal number of points, two points ahead of their nearest rival, Epiphany Ladies, who managed to amass 10 points from their five matches.



As a result of their successful campaigns in the playoffs, both Sea Lions and Jonina Ladies have earned the opportunity to compete in the Southern Zone of the 2023/24 Women's Premier League.