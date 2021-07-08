Southgate on cloud nine on special England night at Wembley

Southgate hails 'incredible job' as England reach Euro 2020 final

Source: Betway Ghana

Gareth Southgate savoured sharing a historic night for English football with the nation as England overcame Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020 - their first international final since 1966.

Captain Harry Kane ended England's 55-year wait for a major men's final appearance with a dramatic extra-time winner, converting the rebound after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his contentiously awarded penalty.



Three years on from the heartache in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, and 25 years on from his infamous missed penalty in the shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96, it was redemption for Southgate and his players, as more than 60,000 fans generated a frenzied atmosphere seldom seen at the new Wembley.



"I'm so proud of the players," Southgate said. "It's an incredible occasion to be a part of, the fans were incredible all night.



"For our country… I've not heard the new Wembley like that, ever. To be able to share that with everybody is very special."



England's triumph was made all the more impressive by the spirited Denmark side they had to battle so relentlessly to overcome.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave the Danes the dream start with an exquisite opener from a free-kick, as Jordan Pickford was beaten at Euro 2020 for the first time.



England replied by forcing Simon Kjaer to turn the ball into his own net, but Denmark, inspired by goalkeeper Schmeichel, repelled attack after attack and forced extra-time before Kane finally secure that long-awaited final appearance.



"It was never going to be straightforward, the game the other night in Rome was, but we told the players that they would have to show resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we did that tonight," Southgate added.



"I felt we would get over the line but knew we would have different sorts of battles. Denmark are so underrated as a team; they did cause us a lot of problems.



"When you have waited as long as we have to get through a semi-final the players - given the limited amount of international experience some of them have - have done an incredible job.

"The most pleasing thing is that we've given our fans and nation a fantastic night, and the journey carries on for another four days.



"For the team to come through this sort of a night, we suffered in Moscow on a night like this, we managed to put that right."



Euro 2020 update is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18 years.