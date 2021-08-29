Spanish FA endorses plans not to release Black Stars players for World Cup qualifier

Baba Iddrisu could miss the game against South Africa

The Spanish FA has thrown its weight behind clubs that are unwilling to allow players travel to countries that will need quarantine upon their return to Spain ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Most clubs in Europe are in a stand-off with the various national teams over the release of players ahead of the FIFA International break.



In England, Premier League clubs have agreed not to allow players to travel to countries on the UK red list and the Italian Seria A is also supporting clubs not to release players to travel to countries that they will have to quarantine upon their return to Italy.



The Spanish FA said it wants to protect the interest of clubs and has decided on supporting clubs to block players from featuring for their countries in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Coach Akonnor has one player from Spain in his squad ahead of the doubleheader against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Real Mallorca's Baba Iddrisu is the only player invited from Spain in the 30-man provisional squad named for the qualifiers.



His callup to the national team may be blocked by Real Mallorca especially for the second game against South Africa.

South Africa has been flagged by alot of countries due to the COVID-19.



Ghana travel to South Africa for the second game in the World Cup qualifiers on September 6.



Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has pleaded with European clubs to release players for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



“Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19,” Infantino said. “Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”, Infantino said in a statement.



