Spanish coach opens up on how Anthony Annan convinced him to take Orlando Pirates job

Former Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has disclosed that he had a good conversation with former Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan before deciding to take the job.

According to the Spanish gaffer, part of the reason he accepted the offer from the South African club is that the ex-Black Stars player told him the Premier Soccer League is the most attractive on the continent.



“We spoke a lot about African football and especially about the SA league — he always highlighted this league as the most attractive on the continent, so what I found here was not totally new for me,” coach Riveiro said.

The Spanish coach added “Once I got here my perspective changed totally — about the level of the league, of the teams, the football players as individuals, how well organized the competition is. And the picture now is much more positive than before I had the chance to coach here.”



The coach worked with Anthony Annan during his time in Finland with Inter Turku and HJK Helsinki.