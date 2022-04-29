0
Spanish side Osasuna to prioritise signing of Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba in the summer

Spanish La Liga outfit, Osasuna are planning a transfer swoop for Ghana international Iddrisu Baba.

The Black Stars midfield enforcer has since 2016 played for RCD Mallorca in Spain.

This season, he has been a key player for his club in the Spanish La Liga. Unfortunately, the team risks suffering relegation at the end of the campaign.

While some clubs see him with enough quality, there are plans to poach the player should RCD Mallorca suffer the drop.

Footballghana sources report that Osasuna and Elche are the likely destinations for Baba Iddrisu.

The two clubs have been following the player for a while and believe his addition will be a massive boost for the next football season.

Currently, Iddrisu Baba is contracted to RCD Mallorca until 2023. He has a termination clause that could be triggered if he wants to leave the club when they are relegated.

It will however cost 42 million euros per report.

