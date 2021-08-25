Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva sign Joshua Kweku Anaba

Anaba is joining Recreativo de Heulva after an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Marino

Spanish side Recreativo de Heulva has announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Kweku Anaba.

The 28-year-old is joining Recreativo de Heulva after an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Segunda B side Marino.



He made 25 appearances, starting 23 games for the club last season.



Kweku Anaba has been playing in the Spanish lower-tier since he arrived in Spain at the age of 18.



"The Ghanaian Joshua Kweku Anaba (Accra, 7/16/1993) has become Recreativo's new player for this season. He is a centre-back who combines speed and a great physical presence, and who can also act as a pivot in the midfield", the club announced in a statement.



Anaba played last season in the Marino, in Second Division B, acting in 25 games, 23 of them as a starter.

He has previously had stints with oLeganés B, Tomelloso CF, CD Tarancón, Ciudad Real and Linares Deportivo, with which he achieved promotion to Second B and where he accumulated 68 games in two seasons.



#WelcomeAnaba " .



