Special Prosecutor, CID must be take up Ashgold, Inter Allies match fixing case - Kwame Sefa Kayi

Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has urged the Special Prosecutor and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take an interest in the match-fixing scandal that has rocked the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking on the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on the fixed match between AshantiGold and Inter Allies, Kwame Sefa Kayi expressed that there is a criminal element in the case and that the aforemention institutions should take it up and prosecute the culprits.



“This is a prosecution case. The Special Prosecutor and CID must take this up, he said on the Tuesday, May 17, 2022 edition of his Kokrokoo.

His colleague, Dan Kwaku Yeboah however explained that the GFA just completed the sporting arm of the issue and will submit the evidence to the CID to carry out criminal investigations.



“They are done with football aspect so they will now submit the document to the CID for criminal investigations. Only issue is that they could not link the match-fixing to the betting syndicate we were reporting earlier. They were able to establish that the match was fixed but couldn’t link it to betting. That is the only major issue. This is the first time I’ve been impressed with a ruling by the Disciplinary Committee,” he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah who was impressed with the verdict by the committee, praised the Ghana Football Association for taking steps to tackle match-fixing and betting in the country’s league.



He was however unhappy with the sanctions imposed on former Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah.



“We must commend Kurt Okraku, he has done well. I’m saying so because they’ve been so many match-fixing allegations that we swept under the carpet. The ruling isn’t perfect but in general, they’ve done well. We thought it was going to the usual practise but when you read the ruling, you’ll realize that they did a good job.

“The mistake Champion did was that the FA gave them the room to carry out their own investigation but they instead sent a letter disassociating themselves from the incident. Inter Allies accepted their errors and did their own investigations. Champion did not behave well.



“He (Hashmin Musah) was punished eventually but I don’t think it was fair. They gave him a two-year punishment but reduced it two years but I don’t think its fair. They claim he should have informed the FA when he got wind of it. I think the player should have gone scot-free,” he stated.



