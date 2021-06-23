Speed up adjudication of Hearts' petition against Olympics – Medeama CEO

James Essilfie, the Chief Executive Officer of Medeama Sporting Club

James Essilfie, the Chief Executive Officer of Medeama Sporting Club has expressed disquiet over the delay by the Ghana Football Association in hearing the petition filed by Accra Hearts of Oak against regional rivals, Accra Great Olympics.



Hearts of Oak are questioning the eligibility of Great Olympics player Joshua Rhule who featured in the Ga Mashie derby on June 6, 2021.



Hearts wants the player status committee of the FA to declare him ineligible and award full points from the game to them.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, James Essilfie questioned the delay in the adjudication of the case.

He said it is important for the FA to act now to avert any legal tussle that might confront the league at the concluding stages.



"I will urge the Ghana Football Association to act on the matter as soon as possible. We have just five matches to end the season, and the outcome of that ruling will have consequences on positions on the table. We have to avoid needless litigation and so its imperative for the FA to act now.



"It's been an exciting season, and we must do all we can to ensure we end it successfully. The clubs must be clear on the ruling before our next Premier League matches. It's important we safeguard this fantastic season and not allow a potential litigation to mar it," he advised.



Medeama are one of four teams in the hunt for the league title with forty-six points accumulated so far.



They pulled a surprise by beating Karela United in the MTN FA Cup and are set to host King Faisal at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa in the next fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



They go into battle against a side that have bagged only 32 points after 29 Premier League matches.