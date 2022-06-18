0
Spezia Calcio and two other Turkish clubs chase Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is on the radar of three European clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squad for the upcoming season, Footballghana.com can report.

Ekuban who endured a difficult spell with Genoa in the just-ended season is being chased by Italian Serie A side Spezia Calcio and Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and Besiktas.

The 28-year-old was woeful in front of goal, failing to score in 29 league games. His only goal for the club came in the Italian Cup.

Ekuban's wages are reportedly prohibitively expensive for a second-tier club, and Genoa are willing to sell him for the right price despite having a 2-year contract left.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an amazing spell with Trabzonspor in his three-year stint before departing before the start of the 2021/22 season.

