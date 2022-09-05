0
Menu
Sports

Spezia boss commends Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi after Bologna draw

Emmanuel Gyasi Goal Vs Frosinone 1 Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spezia coach Luca Gotti praised Emmanuel Gyasi following the club's 2-2 draw with Bologna in Serie A over the weekend.

Gotti was impressed by the performance of the Ghanaian attacker and M'Bala Nzola's defensive play, particularly in the first half of the thrilling match.

“In the first half the two of them did an enormous defensive job, they were very good, they managed the numerical inferiority, they managed to concede without starting the team. Then they paid," Gotti said.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian footballer was making his fifth league appearance in a row this season.

Gyasi, who was named Spezia captain prior to the season's start, has yet to score, but his work rate has been impressive.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: