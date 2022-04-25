Spezia have to focus and try to score points - Emmanuel Gyasi

Striker, Emmanuel Gyasi

Emmanuel Gyasi has reacted to Spezia's 2-1 defeat to Torino on Saturday in Serie A.

Speaking to the club's official website the attacker said the game was very difficult but they managed to create some chances in the second half.



"It was a difficult match, we knew that Turin are a quality team and in the first half we struggled. Surely the attitude from which we have to start again is what we have shown. in the second half where we managed to create more and be more dangerous,"



"Our goal is close, but we cannot relax; the games that await us weigh heavily, we must try to score points without ever letting our guard down, because anything can happen and we play it until the end,"

"I agree with the coach when he says that today's absences did not affect the result. We are all good players, we are professionals, and those who played deserved it, giving their best both in training and in the match,"



"For me it was a thrill to play in this stadium, I started from here and grew up there, it's a pride to be able to meet Torino as an opponent," he concluded.



Emmanuel Gyasi has played 33 games for Spezia in the Serie A and scored five goals.