Spezia wants 3 million Euros from Torino for Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia is demanding 3 million Euros for Torino target Emmanuel Gyasi.

The Black Stars winger has emerged on the radar of Torino as exclusively reported by GHANASoccernet earlier this week.



The 27-year-old had a good Serie A debut season with AC Spezia, helping the Ligurians maintain their Serie A status.



Torino is keen on re-signing the left-winger ahead of the 2021/2022 season as they look to augment their squad.



Gyasi was outstanding for Spezia last season where he made 37 appearances and scored 4 goals with 6 assists.



He also scored once in two matches he played in the Coppa Italia.

While at Torino, he was sent on loan to AC Pisa, Montova 1911, and Carrarese Calcio before leaving the club for US Pistoiese 1921.



He later joined Spezia where he helped them gain promotion to the Italian top-flight after the 2019/2020 season.



