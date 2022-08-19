0
Menu
Sports

Spezia working to sign midfielder Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan Fiorentina D7abgvca4qkz1vbnom4b20zv4 Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A side, Spezia Calcio is interested in the signing of Ghana international Alfred Duncan.

Spezia last season had to fight in the final weeks of the Serie A season to escape relegation.

Looking to change the narrative to ensure the team enjoys a better campaign, officials are working around the clock to bring in reinforcements before the summer transfer window shuts.

Today, sources in Italy are reporting that Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan is high on the transfer wishlist of Spezia.

It is understood that the club is pushing to reach a deal with la Viola to secure the services of the former Black Stars midfielder.

If Alfred Duncan joins Spezia Calcio, he will team up with compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi.

The talented winger has been named new captain of the club and is eager to lead the team to achieve big things.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
Related Articles: