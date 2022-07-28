0
Sporting CP’s coach will improve Fatawu Issahaku – Portugese journalist reveals

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku SCP1 610x400 Ghanaian player, Fatawu Issahaku

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Fatawu Issahaku has been described as a gem who is in good hands to improve and develop him at Sporting CP despite being relegated to the reserve team.

Issahaku who joined the Portuguese team last season has struggled to get enough playing time at the club and is set to join Sporting CP’s team B.

Although playing for Sporting CP’s team B is not a favourable move for the Ghanaian player, Sam Fonseca, a writer for Sporting160 believes coach Ruben Amorim has better plans for the winger.

Fonseca in an interview with Citi Sports noted that the Sporting CP coach has record of improving young players.

“If he is not going to get the games, he needs to stay fit playing for the B team who are in the 3rd division of Portugal. I know its not very competitive but getting that much experience will get him ready for the first team.

“They call him a diamond; they like him and they are keeping an eye on him. He will get his time in the main season.

“He has been playing at the left back and we’ve gotten rid of our player to Everton which opens another spot, maybe that is where he is going to come in and play and get some minutes.

“We are going to see more of him, there is Champions League, two domestic cups, the league and not to mention the World Cup coming up and international fixtures. Its going to be a long season, one we’ve never seen and the player are going to experience fatigue,” Sam Fonseca said in the interview.

Issahaku played a combined time of 90 minutes in pre-season friendlies for Sporting CP in the pre-season

The highly rated player joined Sporting CP on a five-year contract and has a release clause of 60 million euros.

JNA/KPE

