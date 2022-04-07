Sporting Lisbon include €60m in Fatawu Issahaku's contract

Fatawu Issahaku joins Sporting Lisbon

Portuguese top-flight side, Sporting Lisbon has included €60 million as a buy-out clause in Abdul Fatawu Isshaku's contract.

The Ghana-U20 star has penned a five-year deal with Sporting that will run until 2027.



The manager Rúben Filipe Marques Amorim has confirmed that Issahaku will join the first team for the pre-season.



"At least pre-season will do. We believe him for what we have seen, we have called him. He made a small adaptation in the B team for him to grow physically and adapt to the life and way of being of the club, which is transversal from the B team to the A-team.



"It is noted that he needs tactical concepts, normal because he is young and played in a completely different football. He has a great talent, he is very fast, he shoots from very far and from different areas of the terrain.



"He can improve a lot. We count on him and it's up to him to belong to the A-team. In my mind, he's a team A player, like many others," stated Amorim.

Issahaku, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, had already been to Portugal before to settle the connection with Sporting and had already worked with the B team, as well as with the first team.



The 18-year-old who is one of the main promises of football in Ghana has already won eight caps for his country's top team, Portugal's opponents in the 2022 World Cup.



Issahaku Abdul Fatawu was also named the best U-20 Caf Championship player last year, a competition won precisely by the Ghanaians.



Last year, on loan from Steadfast to Dreams FC, he scored six goals in seven games in the Ghanaian top flight.



