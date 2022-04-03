Sporting coach Amorim praises youngster Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku

Ruben Amorim discussed the status of Fatawu Issahaku, a Black Stars attacker who is a member of Sporting's reserve side but has yet to make his first-team debut. The 18-year-old will be a part of the pre-season, according to the coach.

“At least pre-season will do. We believe him for what we have seen, we have called him. He made a small adaptation in the B team for him to grow physically and adapt to the life and way of being of the club, which is transversal from the B team to the A team. It is noted that he needs tactical concepts, normal because he is young and played in a completely different football. He has a great talent, he is very fast, he shoots from very far and from different areas of the terrain. He can improve a lot. We count on him and it's only up to him to belong to the A team. In my mind, he's a team A player, like many others,” he said in the press conference ahead of the game with Pacos de Ferreira.



Amorim repeated his faith in the player, who was persuaded to sign with the Lions, and described how young footballers are managed.

"We count on him and we believe in him a lot, that's why it took a lot of work to convince him, knowing that there were many clubs that wanted him. We have this advantage of the project, that they know it's up to them, young or not, to participate in the main team. They can go down or up, depending on the income. Inacio, Matheus, Nuno Mendes went up but we didn't know what could happen. It depends more on him than on the coach," he added.



Last year, while on loan from Steadfast to Dreams FC, he scored six goals in seven Ghana Premier League games. He also won the best player award at the U20 tournament and was part of the team that secured Ghana's ticket to Qatar.