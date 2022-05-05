Sporting striker Paulinho likes Fatawu Issahaku's fashion outfit

Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting has released the backstage footage from their 4-1 win over Gil Vicente, which has some fascinating tidbits.

From the start, Paulinho took on the role of fashion adviser in the dressing room when he saw the cheeky "style" of the young Ghanaian Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, with approving gestures and a huge smile.



The 18-year-old winger, who has won eight international caps, signed a five-year contract with Sporting and has a release clause of 60 million euros in his deal.



Issahaku featured in all three of Ghana's games at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, and both legs of last month's 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria which the Black Stars won on away goals.

Fatawu will join the first team's pre season training at the end of the season.



Watch the video below: