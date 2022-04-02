1
Menu
Sports

Sports Callers Association of Ghana congratulate GFA

GFA Sports Callers 610x400 Kurt Okraku with the members of the National Sports Callers Association of Ghana

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The National Sports Callers Association of Ghana has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana Football Association following the country’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Sports Callers Association lauded the GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for his ability to engage all stakeholders in the build-up to the play-offs against Nigeria.

In a letter signed by its President Nkoo Joseph, the Sports Callers Association stated that:

“The National Sports Callers Association of Ghana would like to gladly appreciate and congratulate our abled Ghana Football Association President, Kurt E Simeon-Okraku and his entire Executive Council members for strategically qualifying the Black Stars to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar”.

“We are pleased with your humble nature of cordially working with all stakeholders under your able Association and would like to encourage you to keep it up”.

The Sports Callers Association of Ghana would continuously pledge our support for you most especially in the preparations towards the tournament itself in Qatar.”

“Go BlackStars, Go Ghana”.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion