Sports Check with Charles Taylor: Reviving Black Stars after AFCON debacle

Following Ghana’s disastrous performance at the African Cup of Nations, GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio satdown with Ghana Premier Legend, Charles Taylor to examine ways the fortunes of the senior national team can be revived.

The former Asante Kotoko player has been on the heels of Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku for influencing player call ups. According to him, the interference of the GFA boss contributed to the Black Stars' poor performance at the tournament.



Also, on this episode of Sports Check, Charles Taylor reveals insights on why some players of Ghanaian descent refuse to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



He explained that issues like voodoo is one practise that often scares players from joining the Ghana national team.



He noted that some players encounter multiple injuries and their careers dwindle whenever they decide to play for the Ghana national team.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player also touched on issues relating to the Ghana Premier League and disclosed that the current GPL season is Asante Kotoko’s but they might lose it.



Charles Taylor also urged the GFA to invest more in Division One and Two Leagues since they produce the finest footballers for the country.



Watch video below



