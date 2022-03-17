0
Sports Check with GBA president Abraham Kotei Neequaye

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GBA boss reveals intention to get more world champions

Boxers earn ₵1k from fights in boxing league

GBA boss rates boxing as number 1 sport in Ghana

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Abraham Kotei Neequaye features in this episode GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.

With less than one-year into office, the GBA President has succeeded in reviving the Ghana Professional Boxing League after 15 years.

In this interview with Ghanaweb's Joseph Adamafio, the GBA boss claimed that boxing is the number one sport in the country contrary to the perceptions that football is the heartbeat of the nation.

According to him, unlike football, boxing has been able to produce 10 world champions including Olympic medallists.

Although Ghana has not won any world title in three years, Abraham Neequaye is optimistic about harnessing more world champions for Ghana and believes boxing is the heartbeat of the country.

The GBA boss who previously managed boxer Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe and Bukom Banku shared insights on his journey as a boxing manager.

