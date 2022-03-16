0
Menu
Sports

Sports Check with GBA prez. Abraham Kotei Neequaye to premiere on March 17

Abraham Kotei Neequaye Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GBA begins Professional Boxing League

Abraham Kotei Neequaye beleives boxing is Ghana's no. 1 sport

GBA of getting more world champions for Ghana

The Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, is our guest for Sports Check on GhanaWeb.

With less than one-year into office, the GBA President has succeeded in reviving the Ghana Professional Boxing League after 15 years.

Abraham Neequaye is optimistic of harnessing more world champions for Ghana and believes boxing is the heartbeat of the country.

Video Premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsL03z5sLvA0t8sjwDWf_3A/videos

Website: https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/sports-check

Watch video trailer below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Related Articles: