Sports Check with GBA prez. Abraham Kotei Neequaye to premiere on March 17

The Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, is our guest for Sports Check on GhanaWeb.



With less than one-year into office, the GBA President has succeeded in reviving the Ghana Professional Boxing League after 15 years.



Abraham Neequaye is optimistic of harnessing more world champions for Ghana and believes boxing is the heartbeat of the country.

Video Premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022



