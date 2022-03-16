Sports Check with GBA prez. Abraham Kotei Neequaye to premiere on March 17

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GBA begins Professional Boxing League
Abraham Kotei Neequaye beleives boxing is Ghana's no. 1 sport
GBA of getting more world champions for Ghana
The Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, is our guest for Sports Check on GhanaWeb.
With less than one-year into office, the GBA President has succeeded in reviving the Ghana Professional Boxing League after 15 years.
Abraham Neequaye is optimistic of harnessing more world champions for Ghana and believes boxing is the heartbeat of the country.
Video Premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsL03z5sLvA0t8sjwDWf_3A/videos
Website: https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/sports-check
Watch video trailer below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye eyes big transfer move
- Sports Check with Yaw Preko: Preview of Ghana versus Nigeria
- Sports Check with Great Olympics' Abbey Quaye and Annor Walker
- Our aim is to be in the top 4 - Great Olympics’ Abbey Quaye
- Sports Check with Charles Taylor: Reviving Black Stars after AFCON debacle
- Read all related articles