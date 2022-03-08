0
Menu
Sports

Sports Check with Great Olympics' Abbey Quaye and Annor Walker

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye and coach Annor Walker are our guests for this episode of Sports Check.

From a club regarded as relegation battlers, Great Olympics have managed to turn the scripts in their favour to become one of the clubs eyeing the Ghana Premier League title.

Two people who have been very instrumental in Olympics’ success story are coach Annor Walker and striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

In this episode of Sports Check, the Great Olympics coach talks about how he managed to transform the cub with budding talents.

Annor Walker also shares insights into the chances of winning his first title with the club and plans for Ghana’s Black Stars B ahead of the CHAN qualifies.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye who had a stint with the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations also unravels his experience with the national team.

Quaye who has scored seven goals in the Ghana Premier League also talks about his desire to get a transfer move abroad among others.

Watch video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games
Meet 68-year-old Agya Polo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer
World Bank cautions Ghana government
The wealthy but simple Nigerian merchant behind Dangote’s success story
The wealthy but simple Nigerian merchant behind Dangote’s success story
Okudzeto Ablakwa applauds Akufo-Addo for flying Emirates to Dubai
Parliament speaks on Bagbin's medical travels
Rawlings-led PNDC sent men to kill Palmer-Buckle - Dr. Opuni-Frimpong
Related Articles: