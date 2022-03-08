Sports Check with Great Olympics' Abbey Quaye and Annor Walker

Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye and coach Annor Walker are our guests for this episode of Sports Check.
From a club regarded as relegation battlers, Great Olympics have managed to turn the scripts in their favour to become one of the clubs eyeing the Ghana Premier League title.
Two people who have been very instrumental in Olympics’ success story are coach Annor Walker and striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye.
In this episode of Sports Check, the Great Olympics coach talks about how he managed to transform the cub with budding talents.
Annor Walker also shares insights into the chances of winning his first title with the club and plans for Ghana’s Black Stars B ahead of the CHAN qualifies.
Maxwell Abbey Quaye who had a stint with the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations also unravels his experience with the national team.
Quaye who has scored seven goals in the Ghana Premier League also talks about his desire to get a transfer move abroad among others.
