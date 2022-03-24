Sports Check with John Paintsil: Preview of Ghana vs Nigeria

Our preview of the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria takes us to the Adjiringanor Park where we speak to a man who knows all about playing against Nigeria.

John Paintsil was in action when the Black Stars thumped Nigeria 4-1 in an international friendly at the Griffin Park in London in 2007.



Now a coach, Paintsil shares his view on the match and gives some advice to the Black Stars players on how to approach the game.



John Paintsil reckons the game will be won by the team with the right mentality and hunger for success.



The former Ghana right back opens up on coming up against Ronaldo and Ronaldinho at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In 2010, Ghana came close to making history as the first African nation for semi-final of the World Cup but a Suarez handball and Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss killed what could have been historic night for Africa football.



Paintsil was in the Ghana team and he details how the players felt after the game. According to him, Asamoah Gyan was inconsolable after the game.



Watch the full show below



