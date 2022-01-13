Sports Check with Nana Agyemang: Dissecting Ghana defeat to Morocco, previewing Gabon match

Ghana’s operation ‘Break the 40’ suffered a disappointing start with the Black Stars losing 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Sofiane Boufal was the star man of the day after he pounced on a Thomas Partey error to win all three points for Morocco.



The performance of the Black Stars on the day has led to concerns about the ability of the team to end the four-decade-old drought.



Experienced soccer coach and football pundit Nana Kwaku Agyemang features on GhanWeb’s Sports Check program to review the match.



In an insightful conversation with Perez Erzoah-Kwaw, the former Okwaku United coach outlines the factors that resulted in the defeat.



He also passed a damning verdict on Ghana’s chances at the tournament, stressing that the Black Stars cannot win the 2019 AFCON.



He takes a bite of Andre Ayew’s confession after the game and highlight the inefficiencies in the Ghana team.

Nana Kwaku Agyemang also lashes out at CAF over their decision to succumb to the demands of the European Club Association.



He was impressed with Jojo Wollacot’s performance against Morocco and spells out what Ghana must do to beat Gabon on Friday.



Nana Agyemang is pleased with the tournament so far and believes that the goals will flow in the subsequent rounds of the tournament.



Watch the interview below



