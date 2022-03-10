0
Sports Check with Yaw Preko: Preview of Ghana versus Nigeria

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this edition of Sports Check, we preview the 2022 World Cup play-off between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Former Black Stars winger, Yaw Preko, who interestingly made his Ghana debut against the Super Eagles, offers some tactical to coach Otto Addo.

He also recounts his experience of playing against a star-studded Nigerian side in a fully-packed stadium at Abjua.

Yaw Preko rebuffs notions that goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott failed to impress at the 2021 AFCON, stressing that the Swindon Town goalkeeper cannot be blamed for any of the goals Ghana conceded.

Yaw Preko who had a stint as a coach in Nigeria as a coach reveals the atmosphere the Black Stars will be walking into for the return encounter.

He charges Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew to show their quality in the game and use it to dispel criticisms about their poor performance.

He also talks about the Hearts of Oak and warns against complacency.

Watch the interview below

