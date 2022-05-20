0
Sports Check with Yaw Sakyi: Growing basketball in Ghana and managing Azumah Nelson

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest edition of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV features the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports and Manager of legendary African boxer, Yaw Sakyi Afari.

Yaw Sakyi, in this conversation opens up on his affection for basketball and efforts and investment he has made to push the sport to its current level.

Despite the lack of funds for basketball in the country, Yaw Sakyi is optimistic that Ghana will soon produce an NBA star.

He also urged the government build at least three basketball arenas to aid the development of the sport.

The Manager of the Azumah Nelson also gave an insight into his ‘father and son’ relationship with the legendary boxer.

He recounted how he met him through a man of God and how he had to intervene to stop a project that in his view was not ideal for the image of Azumah Nelson.

Yaw Sakyi is filled with pride and gratitude as he sheds light on the humility and selflessness of Azumah Nelson and how his relationship with him has been smooth-sailing.

Yaw Sakyi reveals an interesting aspect of Azumah Nelson’s persona which is his funny side.

He is confident that with discipline and dedication, Ghana can produce another Azumah Nelson.

Watch the interview below

