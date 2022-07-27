Sports Debate: Asante Kotoko fans clash on Narteh Ogum's resignation

The reported resignation of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of Asante Kotoko hit the fans like a storm as it was the last thing they expected to happen ahead of the new season.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was reported to have resigned verbally via zoom with the board and management of Asante Kotoko after some of his proposals ahead of the upcoming season were turned down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



While the Board and Management continue to clash over the future of the coach following the reported resignation, the situation keeps getting worse.



The Board and Management per their public pronouncements have made their opinions clear on Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum with speculations that the club is set to appoint former Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo.



On this episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV, Joel Eshu interacted with Asante Kotoko fans about the shocking resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

While some wanted the Board to persuade him to stay, others called for his sacking with the tag 'No one is bigger than Asante Kotoko.



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contributions of others and add yours in the comment section:



