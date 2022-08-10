0
Menu
Sports

Sports Debate: Between betting and women, who breaks the heart more?

Video Archive
Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports betting amongst the youths in the last couple of years keep increasing tremendously despite the continuous cry on social media about the difficulty in bagging returns.

Almost every weekend you see tweets of football fans 'cursing' certain teams and some players for their inability to win games which results in their loss.

At the same time, there has been the popular "fear women" mantra on social media where guys share their ordeal with their girlfriends who they claim have been unfaithful to them despite the numerous support they give them.

While others have vowed not to entertain girls because of their experiences, same can't be said about betting as they keep investing in betting with hopes of winning a big amount.

On this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate, Joel Eshun interacted with guys at the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana to choose between betting and women because on their disappointing experiences.

While many admitted that betting has disappointed them more than women, they are not ready to back down as they dream of making huge profits from the venture.

Watch the comments of the students and add yours in the comment section.



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: