Sports Debate: Can Black Stars beat Super Eagles without Andre Ayew?

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, announced his 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen, on the other hand, invited 25-man-squad which includes six strikers, who combined, have scored 55 goals in 137 games.



The first encounter of the West African derby game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will come- off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia but must do so at the expense of Nigeria, who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



Jordan Ayew who was a doubt days ago is now eligible to play the first leg against Nigeria on Friday after testing negative to the novel coronavirus hours after the squad was announced.



But for the first time since in so many years, the Black Stars will play a crucial game without their captain Andre Dede Ayew who is serving his two-game suspension following his red card against Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will miss the services of Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a ligament injury.



Can Black Stars beat Super Eagles without captain Andre Dede Ayew?



We table this for a discussion on this week's episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Add your voice to the conversation after watching the video in the post below:



