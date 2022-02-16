Sports Debate: Can Otto Addo and Chris Hughton take Ghana to the World Cup?

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association have settled on Black Stars technical handlers weeks after parting ways with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevack.

Coach Otto Addo who works with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has been appointed by the GFA to lead the Black Stars as the interim head coach.



Otto Addo will be assisted by Aston Villa’s U-23 coach, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who is currently the technical director of Right to Dream Academy.



However, the controversial part of the announcement by the GFA was the appointment of former Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor to the Black Stars.



The four-man technical team have been tasked to qualify Ghana to the FIFA World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria whom Ghana will be meeting in March.

But can Otto Addo and Chris Hughton take Ghana to the World Cup? We table this for a discussion on today’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contributions of some football fans at Spanner Junction in Accra and add yours in the comment section:



