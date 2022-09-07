Sports Debate: Can the Black Stars win 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Black Stars have a new target for the World Cup after President Akufo-Addo predicated over the weekend that Ghana will be the first African country to win FIFA's prestigious tournament by winning the 2022 edition.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite setting a semi-final target for the Black Stars while raising funds for the team at a breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House in 2021, changed his target at a dinner held in Accra as part of a two-day tour for the World Cup trophy.



The statement from the President divided opinions on social media as some accused him of putting pressure on Otto Addo and the Black Stars technical team ahead of the tournament.



However, others also believe that the Black Stars can use President Akufo-Addo's statement as a motivation in Qatar.



But on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun, we asked Ghanaians to share their opinion on this subject.

Can the Black Stars win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the materials available?



Watch the video below and add your opinion in the comment section:



