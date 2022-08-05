0
Sports Debate: Expectations of Ghanaian fans ahead of new Premier League season

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022/2023 English Premier League kicks off on Friday, August 5 with a game at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace take on Arsenal.

The upcoming season promises to be more competitive than any other season as Arsenal are brimming with confidence to make the top four for the first time in six years after spending huge sums in the transfer market.

All the top six clubs have made reinforcements to their respective squads while some top players like Sadio Mane, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Romelu Lukaku have left the English Premier League to join the Serie A, Spanish LaLiga, and German Bundesliga.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspurs are hoping to maintain their place in the top four while Arsenal and Manchester United are bent on finishing in the Champions League spot at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

As the season kicks off tonight with Jordan Ayew facing off with Thomas Partey in the Arsenal and Crystal Palace clash, Joel Eshun interacted with some fans to get their predictions ahead of the new season.

Which teams would finish in the top four at the end of the 2022/2023 season?

We table this for a discussion on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the contributions of others on the show and add yours in the comment section:



