Sports Debate: Ghanaians share predictions for Ghana-Brazil clash

Ghana face Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing pre-World Cup friendly in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ghana will go head-to-head with Brazil in search of their first win in five meetings after losing all four previous meetings.



The games will be filled with superstars who need no introduction to football fans across the world and also young talents with so much potential and a high ceiling.



With Ghana yet to beat Brazil and scoring only twice against the South American football powerhouse, many expect Brazil to have a walkover.



Hence, in this episode of the Sports Debate, we asked some Ghanaians what their expectations are and other predictions for the match.

