0
Menu
Sports

Sports Debate: Ghanaians share predictions for Ghana-Brazil clash

Video Archive
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana face Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing pre-World Cup friendly in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ghana will go head-to-head with Brazil in search of their first win in five meetings after losing all four previous meetings.

The games will be filled with superstars who need no introduction to football fans across the world and also young talents with so much potential and a high ceiling.

With Ghana yet to beat Brazil and scoring only twice against the South American football powerhouse, many expect Brazil to have a walkover.

Hence, in this episode of the Sports Debate, we asked some Ghanaians what their expectations are and other predictions for the match.

Watch the video below:



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: