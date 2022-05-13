0
Sports Debate: Has Ghana learnt any lesson from May 9 disaster?

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The May 9 disaster remains one of the worst tragedies in football history with the GFA, CAF, and FIFA consistently referencing it as an example of why fans should behave well at various match venues.

But as the saying goes that some old wounds never heal, Ghanaians for the past twenty-one years, have remembered the victims on the May 9 Commemoration Day.

Despite the huge cost we paid as Ghanaians on May 9, 2001, as over 120 people lost their lives to the disaster, acts of hooliganism continue to increase in the Ghana Premier League and other local competitions.

The constant act of hooliganism in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and the lower-tier competitions make people question the essence of holding the May 9, Commemoration Day.

Does the reoccurring act of hooliganism at the various stadiums mean that Ghanaians haven't learnt anything from the May 9 disaster?

We table this for discussion on this episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.

Watch the contributions of others in the video below and add yours in the comment section:

