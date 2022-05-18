Sports Debate: Is demotion a fair punishment for Ashantigold and Inter Allies for match-fixing?

Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC have been hit with a major storm after being demoted to the Division Two League by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The two clubs suffered this fate after being found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.



The Miners and the 'Eleven is to One' lads will also pay GH₵100,000 as part of their punishment for denting the image of the game.



Players and technical team heads of both clubs who were guilty of the charge were also banned respectively for the role they played in the plot.



Ashantigold CEO Emmanuel Frimpong and Chairman Kwaku Frimpong have also been banned from all football-related activities for eight and ten years respectively in addition to a GH₵100,000 and GH₵50,000 fine for being the brain behind the match-fixing plot.

Is demotion a fair punishment for Ashantigold and Inter Allies over match-fixing?



We table this for a discussion on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate on GhanaWeb.



