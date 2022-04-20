Sports Debate: Should Asamoah Gyan join the Black Stars for World Cup?

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

The suggestion that Asamoah Gyan should be given another bite at the Black Stars has come up following Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite the Black Stars' qualification for the World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles, Ghanaians were concerned about the inefficiencies of the strikers in the team as they failed to score for the team in the two legs against Nigeria.



Both Jordan Ayew and Felix Afena-Gyan drew blank in the two-legged game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria as the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup with the away goal.



Some Ghanaians have called for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in the team for the World Cup as they claim that a "half-fit Gyan is better than all the strikers".



Others have also objected to calls for Gyan's return as they state his inactiveness and poor showing in the Ghana Premier League after joining Legon Cities as the basis for their argument.

But should Asamoah Gyan join the Black Stars for World Cup?



We discussed this on this episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contributions of some football fans in the video below and add yours in the comment section:



