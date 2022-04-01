Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?

The Black Stars have booked a ticket to the FIFA World Cup tournament for the fourth time after seeing off competition from Nigeria.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, before picking up qualification via the away-goal rule at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, with a 1-1 draw.



To many Ghanaians, the Black Stars' qualification to the World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles was 'sweet' revenge for the humiliation Ghana suffered at the hands of Nigeria prior to the 2002 World Cup in Japan, Korea.



Otto Addo's Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after ending the 7th Mundial dream of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a two-legged tie.



However, the conversation after the qualification has been about who takes charge of the Black Stars since Otto Addo was given a short-term contract to supervise the playoffs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already made it clear that he wants Otto Addo to be given the job until the 2022 World Cup.

Chris Hughton who worked as the Black Stars Technical Advisor during the playoff is also believed to be in line for the job.



Should Otto Addo be made the permanent Black Stars coach after qualifying for the World Cup?



We discussed this in today's episode of the Sports Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below and add your comments on the subject in the post below:



