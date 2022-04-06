Sports Debate: Should Salisu, Hudson-Odoi, and others be invited to World Cup?

The Black Stars have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a two-legged playoff game.

Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign by playing against two-time World Champions Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and South Korea.



The four countries will battle it out in Group H after the draw that was held in Doha, Qatar on Friday, April 1, 2022.



Ghanaians are rooting for the Black Stars to compete well and that means that the team needs to assemble the best talents in the world including those who refused to come on board during the qualifiers.



But there are those with opinions that bringing players such as Mohammed Salisu, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, and others who refused call-up and were reluctant to join the Black Stars during the qualifiers will be unfair to those who responded the call and came on board to play.



Should Salisu, Hudson-Odoi, and others be invited to World Cup?