Sports Debate: We don’t blame Milo, the players were not good - Fans react to AFCON exit

Two Ghanaian football fans who featured on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate show want the Black Stars players to be blamed for Ghana’s early elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars exited from the 2021 AFCON at the group stage without winning a single game and that led to the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac and his entire backroom staff.



But the two gentlemen who spoke on the GhanaWeb Sports Debate show with Joel Eshun believe that the Serbian coach cannot be singled out as the sole problem because the players themselves didn’t step up for Ghana.

“Coach Milo is good and to me, everything depends on the players because the coach can develop his system and everything but it depends on the players to carry it out on the field of play because the coach won’t be on the pitch. So, I won’t blame Milo, the players are to be blamed for the early exit,” the fan told Joel Eshun in the interview.



Another added that, "I don’t blame the coach entirely because it is possible the eleven players, who played the games were not even coming from him. We know of the interference from the hierarchy of the GFA. The players were not good and Jordan Ayew especially didn’t do anything and I don’t want to see him in the World Cup game against Nigeria.”



The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.



Watch the video below from the 4th minute:



