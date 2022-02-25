Sports Debate: Which Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players deserve Black Stars call-up?

The Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Despite ending scoreless, the match was eventful with some players making statements with their performance.



The performance of some players in the game caught the attention of many fans and sports journalist who have called for their inclusion in the Black Stars for the upcoming games against Nigeria.



Despite Media group head of sports, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah named five players Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko players who deserve call up to the Black Stars.



According to him, the left-backs of both teams, Dennis Korsash and Imoro Ibrahim, as well as Kotoko's Mudasiru Salifu and Abdul Ismail Ganiu should be playing for the national team.

But which Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko players deserve Black Stars call-up?



We tabled this for a discussion on this episode of the Sports Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the contributions of others below and add yours in the comment section after watching the video:



