Sports Debate: Which players made you fall in love with football?

The football world has seen a late of great players namely Pele, Maradona, John Cruff, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Zidane, Abedi Pele, Jay Jay Okocha, George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Etoo, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and a host of others.

In the Ghana Premier League, Baba Yara, Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Mohammed Polo, Peter Lamptey, Abdul Razak, Peter Lamptey, Shamo Quaye, Opoku Afriyie, Dan Owusu, and George Alhassan are some of the great players who paid their dues to the local game.



The current generation also often mentions Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Stephen Oduro, Daniel Nii Adjei, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, and Ishmael Addo as the players who dully entertained patrons at match venues.



Despite the contributions of the aforementioned, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the center stage for the past 15 years as fans continue to debate about the greatest because of their outstanding performances for more than a decade.



But who amongst these players made you fall in love with the game thus making you a permanent lover of football out of all the other disciplines?

We tabled this for a discussion on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contribution of others in the video below and add yours in the comment section:



