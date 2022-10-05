7
Menu
Sports

Sports Debate: Which players made you fall in love with football?

Video Archive
Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The football world has seen a late of great players namely Pele, Maradona, John Cruff, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Zidane, Abedi Pele, Jay Jay Okocha, George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Etoo, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and a host of others.

In the Ghana Premier League, Baba Yara, Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Mohammed Polo, Peter Lamptey, Abdul Razak, Peter Lamptey, Shamo Quaye, Opoku Afriyie, Dan Owusu, and George Alhassan are some of the great players who paid their dues to the local game.

The current generation also often mentions Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Stephen Oduro, Daniel Nii Adjei, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, and Ishmael Addo as the players who dully entertained patrons at match venues.

Despite the contributions of the aforementioned, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the center stage for the past 15 years as fans continue to debate about the greatest because of their outstanding performances for more than a decade.

But who amongst these players made you fall in love with the game thus making you a permanent lover of football out of all the other disciplines?

We tabled this for a discussion on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun.

Watch the contribution of others in the video below and add yours in the comment section:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: