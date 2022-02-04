Sports Debate: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach between Otto Addo & Chris Hughton?

The search for the new Black Stars coach continues after the sacking of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and his backroom staff.

The Black Stars head coach role became vacant after the Ghana Football Association sacked Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars exited the competition without winning a single game.



But the GFA now has to appoint a new technical head for the playing body as the Black Stars have international assignment against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March 2022.



Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton and Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach are the two leading candidates for the job per multiple media reports.



The reports further indicate that Otto Addo is the candidate of the GFA while the government is pushing for the appointment of Chris Hughton.

But who is will be your preferred choice for the vacant Black Stars coaching role between Otto Addo and Chris Hughton?



We discussed this on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb.



Watch the contributions of some football fans and add yours in the comment section:



