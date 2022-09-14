0
Menu
Sports

Sports Debate: Who is the better player, Vinicius or Kudus Mohammed?

Video Archive
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Star midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is in staggering form for Ajax as he continues to establish himself as one of the best young talents in the world.

Kudus is on a scoring spree while filling in as an unusual false 9 at Ajax.

With his superb goals and outstanding performances in both the Champions League and the Eredivisie, he has astounded the world with his talent.

Some argue that if Kudus is in his element, he is better than highly rated Real Madrid youngster, Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior has risen to be a key component of Real Madrid, playing a vital role in the team's Champions League success. He scored the match-winner in the final against Liverpool as Madrid claimed their 14th UCL title.

This season, he has continued from where he left off, scoring 5 goals in seven matches. Whereas Kudus has scored 6 goals in 9 appearances in all competitions.

On this episode of Sports Debate, we asked some football fans on the street who they think is the better player, Vinicius or Kudus Mohammed.



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Related Articles: