Sports Debate: Who is the better player, Vinicius or Kudus Mohammed?

Black Star midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is in staggering form for Ajax as he continues to establish himself as one of the best young talents in the world.

Kudus is on a scoring spree while filling in as an unusual false 9 at Ajax.



With his superb goals and outstanding performances in both the Champions League and the Eredivisie, he has astounded the world with his talent.



Some argue that if Kudus is in his element, he is better than highly rated Real Madrid youngster, Vinicius.



Vinicius Junior has risen to be a key component of Real Madrid, playing a vital role in the team's Champions League success. He scored the match-winner in the final against Liverpool as Madrid claimed their 14th UCL title.

This season, he has continued from where he left off, scoring 5 goals in seven matches. Whereas Kudus has scored 6 goals in 9 appearances in all competitions.



On this episode of Sports Debate, we asked some football fans on the street who they think is the better player, Vinicius or Kudus Mohammed.







