Sports Directorate cannot punish halls for failing to field teams in matches – UG Head Coach

UG Athletes.jpeg A file photo of UG athletes

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

Head coach University of Ghana Sports Directorate Nii Sackey says halls cannot be punished for failing to field teams despite registering for a discipline in the Inter-Hall Games.

His comments come after calls for sanctions to Halls who do not show up to compete in games, allowing their opponents to gain a walkover in the ongoing games.

Speaking on Sports Express show, Coach Nii mentioned that, sports participation in the University is not compulsory hence, the sports directorate cannot punish halls that do not show up for games.

“Sports participation is not a compulsion so we are not able to punish somebody for not engaging in sports, however we make all the necessary facilities available for everybody to participate.

"We have also tried to motivate the halls so they could participate in more disciplines, because we preach mass participation.”

Coach Nii however explained that, the sports directorate motivates halls to participate in more disciplines while providing the necessary facilities and adds that there is enough punishment for the halls due to the fact that, halls who participate in less games will receive less amount of money.

“So the financial support that we give them, I think 15% our income, Sports Directorate, whatever we get is distributed among these 16 or 18 teams including Korle-bu campus who don’t even take part inter hall games get the quota, and it is calculated by the number of games you participated in the previous year.

“So it is incentive to you if you don’t participate in more disciplines. What it means that, your support that you would have gotten will be lessened. That alone for me might be enough punishment.”

