Sports Journalist Ernest Buamah set to manage Green Sports Academy

Sports Journalist, Ernest Buamah

Sports Journalist, Ernest Buamah has landed a new deal to manage Green Sports Academy, a new academy based in Akatsi North, Volta Region.

Green Sports Academy is a sporting organization that gives young people the opportunity to develop and enhance their talents in the area of sports.



The organization will provide facilities such as a soccer pitch and boxing gymnasium for young talents to be trained and groomed to meet international standards and markets.



It will also organize sporting competitions for junior and senior high schools within the locality periodically to unearth talents for the Academy.



The targeted age range will be 14 - 19 years. The Football Club, for now, will register to play in the Ghana Division 3 League.



The Academy which is owned by a private businessman has entrusted the day-to-day running of the academy into the hands of Papa Ernesto as he is affectionately called, knowing very well his competence at delivering on his core mandate.

Papa Ernesto joined Multimedia in 2012 and has since bolstered their sports department as a dedicated, hardworking and versatile individual.



Papa Ernesto has always been passionate about sports and has hosted shows on television (Adom TV) and radio (Asempa FM) before becoming the chief producer for most of Joy Sports’ flagship shows on television, notably tournament shows like the recent Euro 2020. Papa Ernesto was also a regular pundit on the country's 'hottest' sports show, Fire 4 Fire.



Papa Ernesto’s journey with JoySports comes to an end on Friday, July 30, 2021.



