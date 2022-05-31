Sports Minister, Afrikiks donate to Osu Children's Home

A volunteer of Afrikicks Foundation handing out an item

Source: Afrikicks Foundation

Afrikicks Foundation, a US-based charity organisation in collaboration with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif have donated to support the running of the Osu Children’s Home in the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated include shoes, clothes, footballs, toys, and many others.



The donation is just one of many done by Afrikicks across the country.



Founder of Afrikicks, Oumarou Iddrissa, said this is the beginning of a partnership between his foundation and the Osu Children's Home.



"...together we can make a difference," he noted.



Mr Iddrissa added that "this is also a call to all the diaspora, no matter where you are, no matter where you came from, you can make a difference by supporting those we left at home.



"You know how it feels when you are given a soccer ball or soccer shoes. Growing up with none of that, let's be a blessing to the kids no matter how small it is," he concluded.

Yvonne Norman, the manageress of the Children's Home, who took the Afrikicks on the tour of the facility, described the gesture as one that "means a lot" to the Home.



"These are things that will excite the children. Play is very important in the development of every child. These are things that will help the cognitive skills of the children, physically, and even emotionally.



"We always say we need things, but there are different things the children need and this definitely will help development at large, so we are very happy these items have been brought to the home," she said.



The Osu Children's Home, which hitherto had over 250 children now has about 130 and they rely on the benevolence of individuals and corporate organisations to cater for the children.



Afrikicks were later at Mallam Atta Market where they donated some clothes, shoes, and toys among to Head Porters commonly known as “Kayayeis”.